SpaceX expected to launch SN10

SpaceX is expected to launch Starship 10 on Wednesday morning.

CEO Elon Musk tweeted early Wednesday that the window will open at 9 a.m.

Musk also announced on Twitter on Tuesday that he wants to create the city of Starbase, Texas.

In a statement Tuesday, Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino said the county was officially approached by SpaceX regarding Musk's interest to incorporate Boca Chica Village into the city of Starbase, Texas.

"If SpaceX and Elon Musk would like to pursue down this path, they must abide by all state incorporation statutes," Trevino said in the statement. " Cameron County will process any petitions in conformity with applicable law."