SpaceX FAA review delayed again

Rockets at the SpaceX Boca Chica site remain grounded as the Federal Aviation Administration delayed the release of their review of the company’s launch plans for another two weeks.

This is the third delay of the FAA’s environmental assessment for more launches of the Starship rocket.

The FAA is looking into the launches’ impacts to public safety, pollution, historical monuments and the natural habitat.

