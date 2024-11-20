SpaceX no longer interested in trading land at Boca Chica State Park, Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge
SpaceX has notified the state that they are no longer interested in pursuing the land swap arrangement that was approved in March, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
The arrangement would have allowed SpaceX to take over 43 acres at Boca Chica State Park in exchange for 477 acres near the Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge.
Environmental groups filed a lawsuit against the arrangement, arguing the state did not consider the best interest of the local community.
