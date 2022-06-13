SpaceX Reschedules Testing, Closures Announced
NEAR BROWNSVILLE - SpaceX testing was rescheduled for Thursday.
Highway 4 leading to the launch site will be closed to drivers for one hour.
The closure is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m.
Boca Chica Beach will remain open.
SpaceX hasn’t said why Wednesday’s scheduled testing was canceled.
