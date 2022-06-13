x

SpaceX Reschedules Testing, Closures Announced

NEAR BROWNSVILLE - SpaceX testing was rescheduled for Thursday.

Highway 4 leading to the launch site will be closed to drivers for one hour.

The closure is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m.

Boca Chica Beach will remain open. 

SpaceX hasn’t said why Wednesday’s scheduled testing was canceled.

