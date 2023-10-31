SpaceX seeking approval for flame suppression system

SpaceX continues to seek approval for their water deluge system.

The system shoots out water from under their super-heavy Starship booster to prevent the next launch from destroying both the pad and ground directly underneath it.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says it will take the next 135 days to review the impacts of the new system.

SpaceX is also seeking permits from other agencies for that water deluge system.