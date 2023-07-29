SpaceX tests new launch safety system
SpaceX tested a new launch safety system on Friday at their Boca Chica location.
The flame detector system shoots out water from under their super-heavy Starship booster to prevent the next launch from destroying both the pad and ground directly underneath it.
Channel 5 News reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration for an update on their investigation into the April 2023 launch of the Starship rocket.
RELATED: SpaceX launched the most powerful rocket ever built. Its impact is still felt in this Texas community
A report from the San Antonio Express News stated that the FAA recently told SpaceX the investigation is ongoing.
“The FAA will not allow a return to flight operations until it determines that the mishap does not affect public safety...the investigation is ongoing,” the FAA stated in the article.
