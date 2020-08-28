SPARC card used for liquor and tattoos? Edinburg City Council says it's ok

THE SPARC card was designed to help residents and small businesses to survive the hardships of the pandemic, but we were surprised to learn that the $100 gift card could be used to buy things like liquor and tattoos.

Concerns arose when residents said that the SPARC card should only be used for necessities and essential businesses.

Edinburg City Council Gilbert Enríquez said they utilized the CARES Act funding within the parameters of all the funding an criteria, which included bars and tattoo parlors.

"I preach fairness, across the board if we're gonna do it for one we need to do it for everybody," Enríquez said.

Watch the video for the full story.





