SPARC program to provide more than $2 million to Edinburg businesses impacted by pandemic

More than $2 million is now available for small businesses impacted by the pandemic in Edinburg.

On Wednesday, the city rolled out the Stimulus Program Aimed at Recovery from COVID (SPARC). It’s funded through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

It’s consists of two parts: $1.25 million is for the business grant program with $2,000 grants available to eligible businesses. An additional $1.25 million is available through the community to business grant program.

Crystal Salazar, owner of Got Game? Screening Printing and Embroidery, the program could be the financial boost she’s been hoping for.

