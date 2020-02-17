Local News Stories
Judge calls opponent “selfish” for wanting to “break barriers” as first elected female chief justice of Texas Supreme Court
Jerry Zimmerer, a Houston appeals court justice running for Texas Supreme Court, said his Democratic primary opponent, Amy Clark Meachum,... More >>
Officers arrested two Weslaco residents on burglary charges Tuesday. The McAllen Police Department arrested Lorena Palomarez, 31, of Weslaco... More >>
The McAllen Police Department on Tuesday arrested a woman accused of indecency with a child. Officers arrested Megan Linares,... More >>
The Cameron County District Attorney's Office caught a cash smuggler with $232,000 on Wednesday, according to the federal criminal complaint... More >>
MEXICO CITY (AP) - Angry demonstrations broke out in Mexico City on Friday as hundreds of women protested the gruesome... More >>
WASHINGTON (AP) - On the eve of the New Hampshire primary, President Donald Trump told a rally that people who... More >>
Julián Castro is endorsing Jessica Cisneros, the primary challenger to U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar of Laredo — a fellow Texas... More >>
Bernie Sanders leaps to first among Texas Democrats in latest University of Texas / Texas Tribune poll
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders has doubled his support among Democratic voters in Texas and now leads the race for that... More >>
Clayton Williams, a Midland oilman, banker and entrepreneur who spent millions of his own money on a wild 1990 race... More >>
WESLACO – A Rio Grande Valley volunteer detained by Mexican authorities before a Christmas Day delivery went back across the... More >>
BROWNSVILLE – Law enforcement across the Rio Grande Valley are working to lower the number of domestic violence cases. They’re... More >>
LYFORD – After months without a police department, Lyford city officials have chosen their new chief. Officials met for... More >>
MCALLEN – A smuggling of a different kind landed an elderly man in jail. He’s now facing federal charges for... More >>
NEAR SARITA – Authorities responded to a multi-vehicle crash near the Javier Vega Jr. Checkpoint in Sarita. Lanes along... More >>
WESLACO – The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday the arrest of Claudio Gomez, 21, of Monte Alto. According... More >>
