SPECIAL REPORT: An inside look at the brush operation along the southern border

4 hours 40 minutes 4 seconds ago Thursday, February 15 2024 Feb 15, 2024 February 15, 2024 2:49 PM February 15, 2024 in News - Local
By: Lily Celeste

Beyond the Brush is a two-part, inside look at the joint efforts of U.S. Border Patrol and the Texas Department of Public Safety to secure the border under Operation Lone Star.

Channel 5 News' Lily Celeste tagged along with DPS troopers for an exclusive look at the new smuggling tactics and an up close look at the search for suspected smugglers.

Beyond the Brush airs Thursday, Feb. 15 on Channel 5 News at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The newscasts will also be livestreamed online. 

