Speedy Lions Ready For State 7-on-7 Tournament

10 hours 39 minutes 41 seconds ago Sunday, June 18 2023 Jun 18, 2023 June 18, 2023 11:41 PM June 18, 2023 in Sports
By: Brandon Benitez

LA FERIA, Texas -- La Feria High School is headed to the State 7-on-7 Football tournament this week.

Lions were the valley's first team to punch their ticket to College Station. Click on the video above for an inside look at this year's squad.

