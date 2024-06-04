SPI Accepting Applications for Spring Break Jobs
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND – The city of South Padre Island is accepting applications for employment during Spring Break.
The city says there are several temporary and part-time positions available throughout the month of March.
The job postings are posted to the city’s website.
If you’re interested in these positions, you can put in your application online.
