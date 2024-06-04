x

SPI Accepting Applications for Spring Break Jobs

5 years 4 months 3 weeks ago Tuesday, January 08 2019 Jan 8, 2019 January 08, 2019 11:58 AM January 08, 2019 in News - Local
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND – The city of South Padre Island is accepting applications for employment during Spring Break.

The city says there are several temporary and part-time positions available throughout the month of March.

The job postings are posted to the city’s website.

If you’re interested in these positions, you can put in your application online.

