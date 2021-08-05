SPI restaurant struggles to fill employment positions

As the Rio Grande Valley's economy continues to rebound from the pandemic South Padre Island is on track for a record year; small business owners are starting to see more customers walk in their doors and more employees walk out.

Cody pace says his family has run Tom and Jerry's on South Padre Island since 1996. Like other restaurants, the pandemic affected how they operate, most recently a lack of staff.

Paste says extra pandemic unemployment benefits played a role in their lack of help. "We had a lot of people that didn't want to come to work," Pace said. "Because they were paid to stay home."

Associate Professor of Economics and Utrgv Dr. Salvador Contreras says additional benefits did play a factor but says people feel their work is worth more, especially considering the rise in prices for everyday goods.

"We've all seen inflation go up," Contreras said. "We know, for example, the price of fresh milk is up to 7.5%. Used cars are up 45%; gasoline is up 45%. Nationwide chains are offering better wages and benefits to their employees, and the prompted shortages of workers is just an employer's unwillingness to pay the new asking prices."

Raising wages and adding benefits is something pay says has brought his staffing levels back to normal. "If you want to get good staff, you got to pay them good because they deserve it." Pace said. "I mean they work very hard. There's no more paying anybody seven dollars or eight dollars or whatever the minimum wage is. You have to pay at least 11, 12, $13."