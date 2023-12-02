Sponsors needed for wreath-laying ceremony at Brownsville cemetery

Wreaths Across America is seeking sponsors for a wreath-laying ceremony at Brownsville's Old City Cemetery.

The organization is planning to lay 450 wreaths at the cemetery for an event set for Saturday, Dec. 16.

“The wreaths are made by volunteers. They're delivered by truck companies who volunteer their trucks so that they can be delivered nationwide, so it's a lot of work,” Wreaths Across America Coordinator Laura Serna Marquez said. “All we ask is, sponsor one, two, 10, 30, 100, however many you are able to."

Donations can be made online.