Sports Minute: All-Star Weekend nears, and Kobe will be at the forefront

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

The announcement of this year's Basketball Hall of Fame finalists in Chicago on Friday will be largely about the memory of Kobe Bryant, and rightly so. This All-Star weekend is the first huge gathering of the NBA family since Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in Southern California on Jan. 26. They’ll be remembered and honored throughout the weekend, and it’s a safe bet that Commissioner Adam Silver - in his annual All-Star news conference Saturday - has plenty to say about Bryant. It'll be a very Kobe-centric weekend.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.