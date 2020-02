Sports Minute: Andrus leads Prairie View past Grambling St. 75-69

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) - Gerard Andrus had 21 points as Prairie View extended its home win streak to eight games, topping Grambling State 75-69. Devonte Patterson added 20 points for the Panthers. Ivy Smith Jr. led the Tigers on Saturday with 17 points and 11 assists.

