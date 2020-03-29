Sports Minute: AP Was There: NC State stuns Houston 54-52 for '83 title

By The Associated Press



A panel of Associated Press sports writers has come up with the top 10 men's basketball games in the history of the NCAA Tournament. The third game on the list is North Carolina State's victory over Phi Slama Jama and Houston in 1983. Lorenzo Charles provided the winning points, collecting a miss by Dereck Whittenburg and slamming it with one second left in a 54-52 stunner that ended Houston's 26-game winning streak. The Cougars were led by Akeem Olajuwon with 20 points, 18 rebounds and seven blocks.

