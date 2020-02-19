Sports Minute: Harris sets school mark, SFA wins 10th straight
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) - Kevon Harris scored 14 points and broke the Stephen F. Austin career scoring record at the Division I level, and the Lumberjacks won their 10th-straight game, defeating Central Arkansas 83-68. Harris, who only needed three points to pass Travis Walkup, broke the record with a dunk with 3:16 to play in the first half. Walkup, who finished up in 2016 and is playing in Australia, sent his congratulations on Twitter after Harris moved past him by a dozen points to 1,756. Gavin Kensmil also scored 14 points for the Lumberjacks. Rylan Bergersen had 19 points for the Bears.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
