Sports Minute: Jones, Jackson give No. 15 A&M women 64-63 win over Georgia

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) - N'dea Jones earned her ninth-straight double-double, Aahliyah Jackson scored her only point with one second left and No. 15 Texas A&M edged Georgia 64-63. After Jackson made 1 of 2 free throws Gabby Connally threw in a 3-pointer at the buzzer for the Bulldogs. Texas A&M went on an 18-1 run and led 35-20 at halftime. The Bulldogs got within 61-60 with 12 seconds left but Kayla Wells made two free throws with eight to go and Jackson the clincher after Georgia missed a 3-pointer. Jones had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Aggies. Connally scored 20 points for the Bulldogs.

