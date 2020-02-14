Sports Minute: Lever sparks Grand Canyon past UT Rio Grande Valley, 87-79

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) - Alessandro Lever had 20 points as Grand Canyon got past Texas Rio Grande Valley 87-79. Isiah Brown had 18 points for Grand Canyon. Jovan Blacksher Jr. added 13 points, six rebounds and six assists. Mikey Dixon had 13 points.

