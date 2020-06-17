Sports Minute: Mavs owner Cuban to host SiriusXM Radio business show
NEW YORK (AP) - Mark Cuban is ready to talk business - or whatever else his radio listeners want to discuss. The outspoken Dallas Mavericks owner will host specials on SiriusXM’s Business Radio on the next two Thursdays, speaking about business issues and answering questions from callers. “Ask Me Anything with Mark Cuban” will air on June 18 and 25 from 5-6 p.m. EST on Channel 132. Cuban, an entrepreneur and host of TV’s “Shark Tank,” expects the business topics to including areas such starting a business and having to pivot because of the coronavirus. But he also anticipates discussions on politics, social justice and inequality.
