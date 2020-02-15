Sports Minute: Mitchell leads Sam Houston State past Central Arkansas 82-67

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) - Kai Mitchell poured in a career-high 30 points, adding eight rebounds and three assists, and Sam Houston State drilled Central Arkansas 82-67. Mitchell connected on 11 of 15 shots from the floor, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, for the Bearkats (17-9, 10-5 Southland Conference). Sophomore Hayden Koval had 22 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks to pace the Bears (9-17, 8-7).

