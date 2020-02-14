Sports Minute: Nassar survivors offered $215M settlement by USA Gymnastics

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

USA Gymnastics is offering sexual abuse survivors $215 million to settle their claims against the organization in the wake of the Larry Nassar scandal. USA Gymnastics says that's the amount its insurance carriers are willing to provide the organization to end legal proceedings. The offer is part of a bankruptcy exit plan filed by USA Gymnastics this week. The organization is facing dozens of lawsuits from athletes who say they were abused by Nassar, a former national team doctor. An attorney representing some of the plaintiffs called the offer “unworkable" and "unconscionable.”

