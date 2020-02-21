x

Sports Minute: No. 1 Baylor ready for No. 3 Kansas in Big 12's big showdown

2 hours 54 minutes 33 seconds ago Friday, February 21 2020 Feb 21, 2020 February 21, 2020 4:29 PM February 21, 2020 in Sports - AP - Texas

By DAVE SKRETTA
AP Basketball Writer

Top-ranked Baylor heads into Saturday's showdown with No. 3 Kansas carrying a league-record 23-game winning streak. That streak includes its first road victory in 18 tries against the Jayhawks. The Bears could deal a staggering blow to the Jayhawks' hopes of winning the Big 12 championship by completing the series sweep. A win at home also might solidify their spot as the overall No. 1 seed in next month's NCAA Tournament.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days