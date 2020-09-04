Sports Minute: No. 13 Dayton pulls away late for 71-58 win over North Texas

By JOE KAY

AP Sports Writer

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - Jalen Crutcher and Ryan Mikesell scored 16 points apiece, and No. 13 Dayton beat North Texas 71-58. The Flyers were playing with their highest ranking since December 1968, when they were No. 6. North Texas hasn't beaten a ranked team since February 1971, a 79-73 victory at Louisville. The Mean Green have played three ranked teams this season, losing by three points to VCU and by nine against Utah State.

