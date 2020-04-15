Sports Minute: Oklahoma adds transfers Umoja Gibson, Elijah Harkless

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) - Oklahoma has signed transfers Umoja Gibson and Elijah Harkless. Both will have to sit out next season because of NCAA rules and will have two years of eligibility remaining. Gibson was the second-leading scorer for a North Texas squad that won the Conference USA regular-season title. He averaged 14.5 points and 1.4 steals per game last season. Harkless spent two seasons at Cal State Northridge. He averaged 10.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and a Big West-leading 1.7 steals last season.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.