Sports Minute: Red Sox stripped of pick, Cora banned in sign stealing scams
By RONALD BLUM and JIMMY GOLEN
AP Sports Writers
NEW YORK (AP) - The Boston Red Sox have been stripped of their second-round pick in this year’s amateur draft by Major League Baseball for sign stealing in 2018. Also, former manager Alex Cora was suspended through the 2020 postseason for his conduct as bench coach with the Houston Astros in 2017. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred concluded Red Sox video replay system operator J.T. Watkins used in-game video to revise sign sequences provided to players. Watkins was suspended without pay through this year’s postseason and prohibited from serving as the replay room operator through the 2021.
