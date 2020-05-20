x

Sports Minute: Stephen F. Austin avoids bans, agrees to NCAA sanctions

By KRISTIE RIEKEN
AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) - Stephen F. Austin avoided postseason bans for low scores on the NCAA’s Academic Progress Rate by agreeing to several NCAA sanctions, including probation, scholarship reductions and forfeiture of wins. Stephen F. Austin had three teams on a list released Tuesday that could have faced bans because they posted a four-year score below 930. The scores are based on academic eligibility, graduation and retention. Stephen F. Austin’s men’s basketball team had the lowest score of any team in Division I at 810 and its football program was also one of five other Division I teams nationwide that fell below 900 at 894.

