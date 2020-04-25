x

Sports Minute: Texans agree to 3-year, $66M extension with LT Laremy Tunsil

By KRISTIE RIEKEN
The Houston Texans have signed left tackle Laremy Tunsil to a three-year, $66 million contract extension. He had one year left on his current deal that will pay him more than $10 million this season. Tunsil is 6-foot-5 and 313 pounds. The Texans acquired Tunsil and receiver Kenny Stills in a trade with Miami in August.

