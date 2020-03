Sports Minute: Varner powers UT Rio Grande Valley past Grand Canyon, 88-80

PHOENIX (AP) - Lesley Varner II had 32 points as Texas Rio Grande Valley topped Grand Canyon 88-80. Varner II shot 5 for 6 from behind the arc and 9 for 10 from the line. He added seven rebounds.

