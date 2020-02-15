Sports Minute: War of words on Astros scandal now involves partial tattoo

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - The verbal sparring between the Houston Astros and others around the majors over the team's sign-stealing scandal is reaching new levels of absurdity. Astros shortstop Carlos Correa says reigning Dodgers star Cody Bellinger's accusations were out of line and questions whether the reigning NL MVP can read. One element of Correa's defense of teammate José Altuve is that Altuve didn't want his uniform ripped off after a homer because he had an embarrassing partial tattoo. Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen thinks the Astros should be barred from the postseason. And round and round it goes.

