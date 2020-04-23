Sports Minute: Wings waive F Kaela Davis 3 years after picked 10th overall

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - The Dallas Wings have waived forward Kaela Davis after three seasons. Davis was the 10th overall pick by the Wings in 2017 WNBA draft. Her selection came soon South Carolina won the national championship game in Dallas. Davis was taken six picks after the Wings selected Allisha Gray, her college teammate with the Gamecocks. Davis started 22 of her 93 games for the Wings the last three seasons. She averaged 5.7 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. The Wings last week drafted Tyasha Harris, another player from South Carolina's championship team three years ago.

