Spring Break crowds expected to spark business boom at South Padre Island

The increased foot traffic at South Padre Island means more people are dropping in to shop in small businesses and restaurants.

"We are expecting thousands of visitors this weekend. It is sort of the overlap weekend between these two spring break weeks," Visit South Padre Island Executive Director Blake Henry said.

Hundreds of people are packing the shoreline of South Padre Island this Spring Break to make memories with loved ones.

After taking in the sun, many people will stop by local restaurants for some food.

Sugar Freezz Café co-owner Josefina Jaimes is counting on people to visit and try her over 50 ice cream flavors and sweet treats.

"We sell crêpes, waffles, snacks like hot Cheetos, corn," Jaimes said.

She says during Spring Break, they average about 100 people stopping by, which is up almost double from what they usually see throughout the year.

"To tell you the truth, it has been going very well for us," Jaimes said.

Other business owners are hoping to continue seeing the increase in sales during the break, which may happen. Overall, more people are projected to visit the island.

"Last year, I think, we were at 70 percent in hotel occupancy. This year we are pacing a little bit higher than that," Henry said.

Henry says last March, there were over $1 million collected in hotel occupancy tax. He is projecting an increase in hotel occupancy tax collections during this year's Spring Break weeks.

