Stage 2 water restrictions in effect for city of Hidalgo

The city of Hidalgo implemented stage 2 water restrictions.

According to the city, irrigation of landscaped areas with hose-end sprinklers or automatic irrigation systems should be limited to Sunday's and Thursday's for street addresses ending in an even number and Saturday's and Wednesday's for street addresses ending in an odd number.

Irrigation and landscaped areas is further limited to the hours of 12:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m., and between 8:00 p.m. and 12:00 a.m. on designed watering days.

Use of water to wash any motor vehicle, motorbike, boat, trailer, airplane or other vehicle is prohibited except on designed watering days between the hours of 12:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m., and between 8:00 p.m. and 12:00 a.m.

Such washing, when allowed, shall be done with a hand-held bucket or a hand-held hose equipped with a positive shutoff nozzle for quick rises.

Vehicle washing may be done at any time on the immediate premises of a commercial car wash or commercial service station.

According to the city, any person who violates this plan is guilty of a misdemeanor and upon conviction shall be punished by a fine.