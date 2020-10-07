Stage set for vice presidential debate

The stage in Salt Lake City is set for Wednesday's vice presidential debate.

Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic Party vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris will take the stage at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Everyone in the audience will be required to wear a face mask. The candidates will be seated 12 feet apart.

The debate is expected to focus on the coronavirus pandemic, the economy and other hot-button issues.

Stocks tumbled Tuesday after President Donald J. Trump announced that negotiations over a second round of economic stimulus programs stalled.

Trump and Republicans blamed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for the stalemate; Democrats blamed the White House for including items unrelated to the pandemic.

Correction: The vice presidential debate will take place at 8 p.m. Central Standard Time.

