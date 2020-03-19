Starr Co. using law enforcement to ensure 10-person gathering limit is followed
Starr County announced Thursday that the county will be enforcing their 10-person gathering limit by using local law enforcement.
Violators could face a fine of up to $1000 and up to six months in jail.
Starr County Judge Eloy Vera tells critics the county would rather be known for being too aggressive and prevent deaths than not doing enough.
We will update this story as information becomes available.
