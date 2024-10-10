Starr County Elections Department test voting machines

On Wednesday, the Starr County Elections Department completed their pre-election public testing on voting machines

“We still have a community that feels like we don't want to use machines,” Starr County Elections Administrator Armandina Martinez said. “It's just to give security to everyone that comes to vote."

Hidalgo County completed their test in September.

