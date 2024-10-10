Starr County Elections Department test voting machines
On Wednesday, the Starr County Elections Department completed their pre-election public testing on voting machines
“We still have a community that feels like we don't want to use machines,” Starr County Elections Administrator Armandina Martinez said. “It's just to give security to everyone that comes to vote."
Hidalgo County completed their test in September.
Click here for a list of resources for this election season.
More News
News Video
-
Starr County Elections Department test voting machines
-
Roma police warning the public after prop money used at local shop
-
Valley AEP Texas crews deployed to Florida ahead of Hurricane Miltono
-
Groundbreaking held for ocelot breeding facility in Kingsville
-
Records show breakdown of euthanasia rates at the Harlingen Animal Shelter
Sports Video
-
Vipers make six-team trade to acquire returning player rights to Jermaine Samuels...
-
Band of the Week - Donna North High School
-
Playmakers - Week 6 of 2024 Valley High School Football Part 2
-
Playmakers - Week 6 of 2024 Valley High School Football Part 1
-
Mission Veterans volleyball stays undefeated in district with win over Mission