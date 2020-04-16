Starr County health official provides virtual tour of rapid test facility
RIO GRANDE CITY – Rapid tests to diagnose potential coronavirus patients have made its way to the Rio Grande Valley.
In Starr County, the rapid test is being offered at a drive-thru facility. Health officials say results are revealed just after 15 minutes. However, although the test are very accurate with negative results, people who test positive would need to undergo a confirmatory PCR test, a nose swab.
Dr. Jose Vasquez, the county’s health authority, provide CHANNEL 5 NEWS with a virtual tour of the facility.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Starr County health official provides virtual tour of rapid test facility
-
Medical professionals in Weslaco discuss personal protective equipment efficiency
-
Police search for 2 suspects who attempted to break into Harlingen home
-
Other loans available for small businesses after stimulus fund wiped out
-
Local ministry handing out food in Harlingen to those in-need