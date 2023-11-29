Starr County leaders hoping to expand internet access following passage of Proposition 8

Following the passage of a constitutional amendment that gives Texas more than a billion dollars to expand internet access across the state, leaders in Starr County announced they’re working on plans to get better internet in rural communities.

A state map shows most of Starr County is classified as "underserved" when it comes to access to broadband.

"Between then and now, what has been important is to create a strategy where we identify the need is more specific,” Starr County Industrial Foundation President Rose Benavidez said. “For us, that is a challenge in some areas because we do have a lot of remote and rural areas in our county."

The first step of this plan is to figure out how much of the money Proposition 8 provides will go to Starr County.

The money for the infrastructure improvements will become available on Jan. 1, 2024.

Watch the video above for the full story.