Starr County man, two Mexican nationals arrested after 33 undocumented migrants found in box trailer

A Starr County man and two Mexican nationals have been charged with smuggling 33 undocumented migrants, according to a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.

According to a criminal complaint, 64-year-old Joe Michael Cruz, of Rio Grande City, and 19-year-old Elbis Lisandro Moreno Uruqia transported undocumented migrants from Mission to Hebbronville, the news release said. Jesus Felipe Hernandez Rangel, 21, allegedly harbored the migrants at a Mission residence.

All three suspects are scheduled for an initial court appearance on Tuesday.

According to the charges, Cruz arrived at the Hebbronville Border Patrol checkpoint on July 17 driving a truck that was towing a box trailer, the news release said.

The news release said law enforcement noticed the weight distribution on the trailer was uneven. They searched the trailer and discovered 24 undocumented migrants, including Moreno, inside.

The complaint alleges Moreno was accompanying the migrants in the back of the trailer, but was a paid smuggler, according to the news release. Moreno and Cruz had allegedly smuggled 18 migrants two weeks earlier.

According to the complaint, two of the migrants provided information on the Mission residence where they were held, the news release said. The charges allege authorities executed a search warrant at the residence and found another 10 migrants with Hernandez, who was identified as the caretaker of the home.

The news release said if convicted, all three suspects face a maximum of 10 years in federal prison and a maximum possible fine of $250,000.