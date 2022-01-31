Starr County receives over $14M in Provider Relief Fund payments

Credit: MGN Online

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Laredo) announced $14,097,742 in Provider Relief Fund payments for Starr County on Monday.

According to a news release, the federal funds are part of the Department of Health and Human Services' fourth phase of payments that will be distributed to eligible health care providers who diagnose, test, or care for individuals with cases of COVID-19 and have healthcare-related expenses and lost revenues attributable to COVID-19.

"The Provider Relief Fund alleviates the financial stress caused by lost revenues and increased expenses during the pandemic and helps maintain our national health system capacity," Cuellar said in the news release. "During this fourth phase of payments, more than $18 billion was distributed to providers across the country—over $305 million within the 28th Congressional District of Texas. With this federal aid, our local health care providers are able to continue with the battle against COVID-19 without having to carry the heavy financial burdens that come along with this fight. The Provider Relief Fund has been instrumental in our mitigation efforts against the virus here in South Texas."

According to officials, $180,551 was allocated to the city of Roma; Rio Grande City was given $13,917,191.

For more information on the Provider Relief Fund and instructions on applying, click here.