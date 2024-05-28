Starr County Sheriff's Office investigate shooting at apartment
Authorities in Rio Grande City are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday.
The Starr County Sheriff's Office says they received a call about a welfare check at an apartment complex on Guerra Street at the Las Lomas Colonia.
Deputies said they noticed bullet holes at the entrance of the apartment, but no one was inside.
This is a developing story, check back for further updates.
