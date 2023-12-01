Starr County Sheriff’s Office investigating after grave site found ‘desecrated’

The Starr County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a grave in San Isidro was found “desecrated,” according to a news release.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to a family cemetery on FM 107 in San Isidro on Saturday, Nov. 18 after relatives discovered a “man-made opening” in one of the graves that was exposing the coffin, the news release stated.

The sheriff’s office is urging anyone with information on the case to contact them at 956-487-5571.