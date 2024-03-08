Starr County Sheriff’s Office responding to helicopter crash

Deputies with the Starr Counties Sheriff’s Office are at the scene of a helicopter crash on the east side of the county, according to a news release.

The crash involves “possibly four occupants,” a news release from the department states.

Channel 5 News reached out to the Texas Department of Public Safety for comment. DPS spokeswoman Sgt. Maria Hernandez referred all questions to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

