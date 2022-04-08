Starr County Sheriff's Office: Woman indicted on murder charge, accused of 'self-induced abortion'

Starr County authorities on Thursday arrested a woman on a murder charge.

Lizelle Herrera was indicted on a murder charge after being accused of intentionally and knowingly causing the death of an individual by "self-induced abortion," according to a statement from the Starr County Sheriff's Office.

Herrera remained in custody as of Friday evening.

Herrera's bond was set at $500,000.

The case remains under investigation.