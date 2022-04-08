Starr County Sheriff's Office: Woman indicted on murder charge, accused of 'self-induced abortion'
Starr County authorities on Thursday arrested a woman on a murder charge.
Lizelle Herrera was indicted on a murder charge after being accused of intentionally and knowingly causing the death of an individual by "self-induced abortion," according to a statement from the Starr County Sheriff's Office.
Herrera remained in custody as of Friday evening.
Herrera's bond was set at $500,000.
The case remains under investigation.
More News
News Video
-
New food truck park opens in Mercedes
-
Willacy County businesses impacted by detention center closure
-
COVID-19 transmission rate declining in Cameron, Hidalgo counties
-
Starr County Sheriff's Office: Woman indicted on murder charge, accused of 'self-induced...
-
Man, woman wanted in connection with capital murder investigation in Hidalgo County