Starr County updates public on COVID-19 cases, deaths

STARR COUNTY - Since the beginning of the pandemic about 80% of COVID-19 cases in Starr County were prevalent among adults aged 20 to 60 years old. 75% of those cases have been among the elderly population of 65 years and older.

“We are doing much much better than we were just a few weeks ago both in our numbers and also patients at the hospital,” said Starr County Judge Eloy Vera.

According to Starr County Health Authority more than 200 tests have been administered since last week and 36 were positive. Five of the 36 were people younger than 19 years old.

The other 31 cases were in adults older than 19 years old. Two deaths were recorded over the past several days.

“We do have the order still standing that we do not allow any group of people larger than 10 to associate or to have socials.”

Judge Vera says the same order will be enforced Halloween weekend.

While remaining optimistic, officials with the health authority say preventative measures will remain in place to decrease case numbers.