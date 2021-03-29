State launches online vaccine scheduler

The state officially opened its COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to everyone over the age of 16 on Monday.

According to Texas Department of State Health Services Associate commissioner Imelda Garcia, the amount of vaccines will increase next month.

“We started to hear from providers in some parts of the state that we're getting to the end of their waiting list,” Garcia said. “And we're getting to the point where they've reached most of their priority groups."

Two-thirds of the state population of people 65 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine with 43% of them fully vaccinated.

The Rio Grande Valley is seeing similar numbers on average, but broken down by county, Hidalgo and Willacy are lagging behind.

Garcia said counties in that situation are seeing more pharmacies get doses to help.

The state launched the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler where people can log on or call to get put on a waiting list to receive a vaccine.

According to DSHS Deputy Associate Commissioner Dr. Nancy Ejuma, the website will help state officials get more vaccines to areas of need.

To sign up online to schedule a vaccine appointment, click here or call 833-832-7067.