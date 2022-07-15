State Rep. Martinez comments on proposed Alamo concrete plant

Texas Rep. Armando "Mando" Martinez (D-Weslaco) is weighing in on plans for a concrete plant in the Alamo area.

Developers want to build the concrete plant near two schools and a retirement community. Residents in the area brought up concerns of air pollution.

"A lot of concerns have been brought up," Martinez said. "I think it's something that is extremely legitimate. If it's something that affects and has a risk on health, has a risk on lifestyles, has a risk of potentially hurting children because of the air quality, it's something we need to definitely look at."

Martinez is asking the state's top environmental agency to host a public meeting in September.