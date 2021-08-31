State sending over 300 travel nurses to Valley hospitals

Due to the rising number of COVID-19 positive infections, the Texas Department of State Health Services is sending more than 300 traveling nurses to the Rio Grande Valley.

The Valley, along with the rest of Texas, is experiencing a nursing staff shortage, as the increasing amount of coronavirus cases put a strain on hospital workers, particularly nurses.

As COVID-19 related hospitalizations rise, state reports show only nine intensive care unit beds are available in the Rio Grande Valley, for over 1.3 million people.