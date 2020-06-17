STC, La Joya ISD holding virtual robotics summer camp for students

South Texas College and the La Joya Independent School District partnered up to continue with their yearly robotics summer camp – this year the camp will be held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Third grade student at Flores Elementary in La Joya, Jennica Solis, says that although the camp is being held online, she's happy to learn new things about programming and robotics. .

Avelina Pena-Segovia, the advanced academics high school strategist for La Joya ISD, says in previous years their challenge was to recruit students and find transportation for them.

Pena-Segovia adds this year their challenges include making sure students have a stable internet connection and smart device in order to participate.

